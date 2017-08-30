Real Madrid Sensation Marco Asensio Reportedly Subject of 4 Major Bids This Summer

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected as many as four bids for rising superstar Marco Asensio this summer, including one that exceeded the €200m mark and would have made the Spanish midfielder the second most expensive player in the world after Neymar.

The bold claim comes from Spanish journalist Jose Luis Sanchez on a short post on Spanish language platform Vippter.

The four offers are said to have come from 'major European clubs' who remain unnamed.

Asensio is thought to have an €80m release clause that has brought rumoured interest from the likes of Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window.

That doesn't explain why one alleged offer would come in at over €200m, but the 21-year-old is expected to soon sign a new contract that will take the buyout clause to €500m or more.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

One such reason, Sanchez points out, why Asensio hasn't been tempted to leave Real is the loyalty and gratitude he feels towards Los Blancos after the various promises that have been made to him since first arriving from Mallorca in 2014 have been kept.

Asensio is said to feel he has been treated well and therefore has no desire to leave.

Tipped to become one of the very best players in the world in the coming years, Asensio spent his first 18 months as a Real player on loan - first staying with Mallorca in the second tier, then at Espanyol in La Liga for the whole 2015/16 campaign.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He returned to Madrid ahead of last season and went on to play 38 games in all competitions, even scoring in the Champions League final as the club sealed a famous win over Juventus.