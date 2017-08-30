Ronald Koeman Insists Everton 'Need' New Striker Despite Spending Spree Before Transfer Deadline

Manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that Everton need to bring in a new striker before the close of the transfer window on Thursday night.

The Toffees - who have spent over £130m already this summer - have already signed Sandro Ramirez from Malaga and re-signed Wayne Rooney from Manchester United, while 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been utilised as a forward.

However, after witnessing his side's 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Koeman stressed the need for another option in attack.

"You need more."



"You know if you play three really tough games in five, six days and you need to travel, you can’t do it with eleven players, you need more and in that situation we were a little bit unlucky but we missed six, seven players," the Dutchman told the BBC.

"Several times I mentioned that we need a striker to bring in. Sandro needs to adapt to the Premier League, Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is only 20 years old, I’m really happy about his development as a striker but you can’t do it the whole season – to play different competitions you need one more striker.”

Everton have been linked with a possible loan move for Chelsea's unsettled forward Diego Costa, although Koeman has remained coy on the possibility of bringing in the Spaniard.

“I don't know," he said when asked about Costa. "We are looking to the players who are maybe available. If we sign somebody, it's somebody to make the team better.

"I don't speak about names of players. We are looking and doing our job. Hopefully we will arrange it for next week.

“I'm always confident because we did some good business, but the board knows the importance of the two signings.”