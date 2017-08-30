Serie A Side Torino Close to Signing Talented Barcelona Youngster Munir el Haddadi

Serie A side Torino have made an offer for highly-rated Barcelona youth prospect Munir el Haddadi.

Munir has received plaudits during his early years at Barcelona with some hailing him as one of the next best players to emerge from Barca's youth set up.

Despite the youngster struggling for game time at the Nou Camp, the player impressed while on loan at Valencia last season scoring six league goals in 32 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

According to a report from Gianluca di Marzio, Torino have offered to take Munir on loan for a fee of €1m. Torino will have the option of signing him permanently for €16m.





It is understood that Barca manager Ernesto Valverde told Munir that he was not in his plans and that the young Spanish international had no future at the club.

Barça and Torino have reached an agreement for the transfer of Munir, one of the discards of Valverde. [sport] pic.twitter.com/5JlFtWj0qa — BarçaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral) August 30, 2017

A host of top European sides have sought to sign the 21-year-old, including Ajax, Roma, Zenit and Málaga, but Torino are the first side to meet Barca's valuation of the player.

It is thought that Barcelona are keen to get Munir off their books as quickly as possible, and there is a fear that a permanent move to Torino will collapse after the initial loan period has been completed, which is what happened at Valencia.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Barcelona are currently reinvesting the money received from Neymar's sale to Paris Saint-Germain, with the La Liga giants spending big on Borussia Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembele, while still attempting to bring in Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.