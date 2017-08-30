Soccer

Southampton's Jordy Clasie Joins Club Brugge on Loan

2 hours ago

Southampton have announced that midfielder Jordy Clasie has been loaned out to Club Brugge for the rest of the season.

Clasie joined the Saints from Dutch side Feyenoord two years ago, but due to the level of competition for places in the side, the club have decided send him on loan in order to allow him regular minutes.

Image by Jeff Masterson

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has joined Club Brugge on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

"The 26-year-old has moved to the Belgian side, who currently top the nation's Jupiler Pro League, ahead of the transfer window closing tomorrow night."

Les Reed, the club's vice chairman has explained the decision.

He said: “We have an extremely strong and deep group of midfielders here at Southampton, meaning there is significant competition for places in the team.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“We feel it is beneficial to give Jordy the chance to play regular first-team football over the coming months. This move to a strong Club Brugge side will allow him to do that at a high level.

“This is also an opportunity to develop a relationship for the longer term with Club Brugge, one of Europe’s top football clubs, who regularly qualify for European competition."

