Sterling Will Form No Part of Proposed Sanchez Deal But Man City 'Confident' of Landing Arsenal Star

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez could still get his wish to leave the club before Thursday night's transfer deadline, but any proposed deal with Manchester City will not include England winger Raheem Sterling as previously rumoured.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mirror had sensationally claimed that City had offered Sterling in part exchange as they looked to tempt Arsenal into a sale.

That now appears to have been misguided, with further reporting in the 24 hours since suggesting it was actually Arsenal and not City who were interested a part exchange deal, and Arsenal who first wanted to include Sterling in the negotiations.

City seem determined not to lose Sterling, who has made a fine individual start to the season with two important goals against Everton and Bournemouth in successive games.

According to Sky Sports News, the 22-year-old will be staying in Manchester and will not be heading to Arsenal as part of any attempted deal to bring Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium.

It is believed that City have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Sanchez after the Gunners rejected a straight cash offer of £50m for the Chilean international.

Arsenal have maintained all summer that Sanchez, despite his expiring contract, is not for sale.

However, there is increasing belief that the club is softening that stance. According to The Independent, Arsenal are looking for a figure of £70m to part with Sanchez, and that has been taken to mean that they genuinely could let him go after all.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The report claims that City officials believe Arsenal's earlier stance to have softened 'significantly' now that formal communication between the two clubs has been established. City therefore remain 'confident' that Sanchez will be a City player come Friday morning.

Earlier this week it was reported in Chile that Sanchez, who will turn 29 years of age in December, had requested a few hours off from commitments with the national team on Wednesday afternoon to conduct what was billed as personal business.

