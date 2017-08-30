Stoke Close in on Unwanted Tottenham Forward After Wrapping Up Deal for Kevin Wimmer

Stoke City are edging closer to completing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.

It is thought that Potters manager Mark Hughes is keen to wrap up a deal after recently completing an £18m move for Spurs defender Kevin Wimmer.

Janssen has struggled for form at Spurs and has found it difficult to compete with Harry Kane for first team opportunities. The 23-year-old striker scored 27 league goals for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, but has only managed two Premier League goals since joining Spurs in 2016.

Hughes has been eager to sign forwards but has been frustrated so far in the window. However Janssen has emerged as a favourite for the Potters boss with Hughes eager to reignite the player's high-scoring form.

According to ClubCall, Hughes has registered his interest in the striker and now has two days to conclude either a loan or permanent deal for the Netherlands international, who has also been attracting attention from Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Kevin Wimmer Says Joining Stoke Became An Easy Decision After Fruitful Discussions With Mark ... @KavanFlavius https://t.co/ZpWAOWaAUc — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) August 29, 2017

One player who has arrived from Spurs already is Wimmer, who has spoken of his happiness at joining Hughes' side.





The 24-year-old said: "I had some really good conversations with the manager and they were important for me. He is a very good manager and I like the way he approaches the game. His style of play suits the way I like to play too - he likes his defenders to be able to play out with the ball.

"I am just so happy to be at Stoke now because I really wanted to come here, to a club with such big tradition, so I feel really good and am very excited about meeting up with everybody and getting ready for the matches ahead."

Stoke City, West Brom and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen. #THFC #COYS #SCFC #WBAFC pic.twitter.com/oEANBZ4MTv — Hotspur Journal (@HotspurJournal) August 29, 2017

Signing Janssen would conclude a summer of solid business for the Potters, who have already signed Wimmer as well as Kurt Zouma and Bruno Martins Indi.