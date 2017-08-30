When Does the Transfer Window Close?

The summer transfer window is almost closed, with Thursday being deadline day for most of Europe’s top leagues.

The Premier League deadline closes at 6 p.m. ET Thursday (11 p.m. BST) and will remain closed until Jan. 1, 2018.

The top flights in France, Germany and Italy will also close transfers late Thursday night. Spanish teams will have until Sept. 1 to do business.

Lots is left to happen between then and now — Kylian Mbappe appears ready for a loan move to PSG, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is finalizing a move from Arsenal to Liverpool, and Alexis Sanchez’s future remains in the air for the Gunners as well. Philippe Coutinho is still at Liverpool. Thomas Lemar could follow Mbappe out of Monaco. Bayern Munich appears set to loan Renato Sanches out to Swansea City in a shocker.

