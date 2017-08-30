Soccer

Tottenham Move for PSG Full-Back Serge Aurier Could Be Scuppered by Visa Issues

an hour ago

Tottenham could see the proposed transfer of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier fall through due to his failure to receive his visa.

L'Equipe have reported that the Ivory Coast international was expecting to find out whether he had been granted the visa on Tuesday.

But no decision has yet been made, leaving his move to Spurs very much in doubt on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

L'Equipe claim that Aurier must have his visa application accepted by midday on Wednesday for the transfer to remain realistic.

If the 24-year-old receives his visa in time, he will agree a five-year deal with Tottenham and join for a reported fee of €25m.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Aurier's situation is due to the suspended two-month prison sentence he was given for the assault of a police officer outside a Paris nightclub.

The defender, given a “convertible” sentence, was expected to do community service and pay a heavy fine.


He has since protested his innocence and appealed, but the outcome is not yet known and has complicated his switch to North London. The process is not likely to be completed before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Spurs have applied to the Home Office in an attempt to secure the clearance Aurier needs to enter the country.

The Home Office have claimed that each case is dealt with on an individual basis, and have yet to return their verdict to Tottenham.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Aurier was absent from PSG's Champions League game against Arsenal last season having been denied permission to enter the country.

