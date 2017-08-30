Tottenham Offered Chance to Sign One of 2 Paris Saint-Germain Wingers This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign two Paris Saint-Germain wingers this summer in Lucas Moura and Angel Di Maria, but are not expected to sign either player before Thursday night's transfer deadline for varying reasons.

It makes sense that PSG are attempting to thin their squad and expenses after capturing Neymar and (not yet confirmed) Kylian Mbappe this summer, but Spurs won't be taking the six-time French champions up on their invitation to sign one of two unwanted players.

According to reports from France, Spurs have chosen not to sign Lucas, who has regularly been linked with Liverpool for a number of years and was a target for Manchester United before he joined PSG in 2013, because Mauricio Pochettino feels the Brazilian isn't good enough.

The Spurs boss is said to have preferred the idea of signing Di Maria, a player who briefly lit up the Premier League when he first signed for Manchester United in 2014 only to see off-field difficulties badly hamper his form thereafter.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

But with the 2014 Champions League winner and World Cup runner-up a more premium name, the Spurs hierarchy are said to have decided a move would be too expensive.

Spurs are increasingly expected to sign another PSG player this summer, though. Serge Aurier's proposed move to north London has been described as 'imminent after the player was successfully granted a work permit that will allow him to make the move.

Sky Sports state that a fee, believed to be £23m, and personal terms have already been agreed, with a medical also already completed. Aurier will replace Kyle Walker in the Spurs squad and is versatile enough that he can also play as a centre-back in a three.