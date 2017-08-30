Underused Southampton Midfielder Set to Join Club Brugge on Loan After Undergoing Medical

Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie is set to move on loan to Club Brugge after undergoing a medical in Belgium, HLN have reported.

The Dutch playmaker has fallen down the pecking order under new coach Mauricio Pellegrino, and is on the verge of a switch before the close of the transfer window.

Clasie joined Southampton from Feyenoord in 2015 for £8m, and was tipped for big things by then coach Ronald Koeman.

CONFIRMED by my @hlnsport colleagues: Jordy Clasie is currently undergoing a medical at Club Brugge. #saintsfc https://t.co/B2PUlQ2nNQ https://t.co/Bcq5DwHiaE — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 30, 2017

But he found himself in and out of Claude Puel's side last season, making just 16 appearances, and is yet to make an appearance so far this season.

Oriol Romeu, Steven Davis, Pierre-Emile Hojberg and new arrival Mario Lemina have all emerged ahead of Clasie in Pellegrino's plans.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Newcastle were linked with potential bids for the 26-year-old, but his proposed loan move to Club Brugge now looks imminent.

Clasie still has three years remaining on the five-year deal he signed at Southampton having joined the club.

The Saints were believed to have been hopeful of recouping some of the money they paid to bring the Netherlands international to St Mary's, but it appears he is no longer set for a permanent exit.

The deal could potentially see Clasie reignite his Southampton career if he impresses in the Belgian top flight for Club Brugge, who have won all five of their opening league games.