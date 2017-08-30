Soccer

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale made one young Wales fan's dreams come true when he stopped to sign autographs after a national team training session this week.

The fan, who told Bale he was his 'most favourite player in the world', didn't seem to quite believe at first that his idol was actually standing in front of him.

"Are you actually Gareth Bale?" the youngster asked.

The winger signed items and posed for a picture, before then asking if the fan, named Curtis, wanted the training top he was wearing.

The supporter could barely contain his excitement, jumping up and down, and asking if Bale could also sign the top as well.

Really good to meet the fans at training yesterday. Hope you all had a great day! 😃👍🏻

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bale posted a video of the encounter alongside a caption that read, "Really good to meet the fans at training yesterday. Hope you all had a great day!"

Bale and the rest of the Wales squad are currently preparing for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Moldova early next month.

Both are must-win games if the team is to kick on from last year's incredible journey to the Euro 2016 semi-finals and qualify for a first World Cup since 1958. They currently trail Serbia and the Republic of Ireland by four points after drawing five of their opening six games.

      Add Reporters