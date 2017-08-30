Wales manager Chris Coleman has expressed his belief that Gareth Bale should remain at Real Madrid amid continuous links with a move to Manchester United.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim that United have made a £97m bid for the winger as they look to complete a deal before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was whistled by Real Madrid fans after struggling in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Bernabeu, and United are believed to be confident that a deal could be done.

But Coleman has insisted that Bale should stay in the Spanish capital, despite some expressing doubt over his place in Zinedine Zidane's side in recent weeks.

“Gareth has won three Champions Leagues medals," Coleman said, quoted by the Mirror. "No one else has ever gone to a foreign club from this country and done that. Absolutely nobody can doubt him.

“Being selfish, I think he’s better off at Real Madrid. You work all your life to get the top and when you get there, you don’t want to give that up. Where do you go from Real Madrid that’s better? There are one or two clubs up there, but none better.

“Gareth is always a story, he’s one of the best players in the world. Things will be said and that’s the way it is. He knows that. But nobody should ever doubt him about what he is capable of.”

Coleman, whose Wales side will play Austria in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Saturday, added that Bale is more than capable of handling criticism.

“Knowing Gareth for the last five or six years, he won’t be any different," he said. "He won’t be fazed by it. You are like a film star when you play for Real Madrid.

“There have been been a couple of periods where he has been under a lot of pressure, but all he needs to do is put his medals up. He has absolutely cruised through it.

“He’s answered all the critics. He’s come through it with flying colours. I’ve seen him mature in the last four or five years, like I have a lot of our players.

“Gareth has matured in handling a lot of things, so this latest episode won’t faze him at all. I’d be amazed if it did.”