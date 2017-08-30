Soccer

West Brom Confirm Signing of Arsenal Left-Back Kieran Gibbs in Reported £7m Deal

42 minutes ago

West Bromwich Albion have officially completed the signing of Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs in a deal believed to be worth £7m.


Gibbs, who has 10 senior England caps, has signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns and will wear the number three shirt for the Baggies vacated by Jonas Olsson last season.

"I watched the boys in the first few games of the season and they've got a lot of energy. They've made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me," the 27-year-old told WBA.co.uk.

"Kieran's a good age and has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, represented his country and has Premier League and Champions League experience," West Brom coach Tony Pulis said.

"To add these qualities to our squad is exactly what we're looking for."

Gibbs described himself as being 'impressed' by Pulis.

An Arsenal player since 2004 when he joined the youth ranks from Wimbledon, Gibbs made his senior debut for the Gunners in an FA Cup game in 2008. He has won three FA Cups in his career to date, but had become surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

