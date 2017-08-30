West Brom New Boy Kieran Gibbs Reveals Delight at Joining the Baggies From Arsenal

West Brom's newest signing Kieran Gibbs has spoken out about his delight at joining up with the Baggies, revealing that the chance to play first team football on a consistent basis was the key incentive in his move to the Hawthorns.

Gibbs, who predominately operates at left back, but can also play further forward, has signed for Tony Pulis' side on a four year deal for a fee of around £7m, after failing to agree personal terms on a move to Watford.



Speaking to WBA TV following his move from the Emirates, Gibbs said: "There's always a decision to make but I went with my gut feeling.

"You hear speculation and stories but when it comes down to it you go with what you think is best.

"I spoke to the manager and he convinced me. I thought this move suited me best."

The ten-capped England international may well have been on a more lucrative contract in North London, but Gibbs' decision to leave in search on first team football is especially admirable and a rarity in the modern game.

In regards to this, he said: "At the moment my priority is to just play.



"To get that week-in, week-out feeling is my main hunger and my next objective.

"If I've learned anything over the last year or two it's to not think about anything other than the next day.

"I'm sure everything will take care of itself after that."