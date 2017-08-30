Youngster Emre Mor Completes £12m Switch to From Dortmund to Celta Vigo

Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old wonderkid Emre Mor has forced his way out of Germany after a disappointing maiden campaign, joining Spanish side Celta Vigo for £12m.

Signed by former manager Thomas Tuchel last summer from FC Nordsjaelland, Mor made just 19 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season. The Turkish international scored one goal and registered three assists in the Bundesliga, also receiving a straight red card in Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin at the start of last season.

Signed for just £8m, Mor became frustrated at the lack of opportunities in Dortmund having fallen behind Ousmane Dembélé and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order and was keen to force through a move away from Germany, according to Sky Sports.

Although Dembélé's move to Barcelona this summer could have opened the door for a regular spot in Peter Bosz' side, the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko was enough to convince sporting director Michael Zorc that Mor could to leave the club.





"We have respected this request and wish Emre all the best for the future," Zorc told the club website.

Since Mor's exit, Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Jeremy Toljan in a £4.5m deal. The versatile full-back has signed a five-year contract in Dortmund and joins the likes of Niklas Süle, Sebastian Rudy and Fabian Schär to leave TSG Hoffenheim this summer.