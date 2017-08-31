Atletico Madrid Look to Raise Funds for Diego Costa by Offering Gaitan to Watford

Atletico Madrid have offered Argentina international Nicolas Gaitan to Watford as they look to free up funds in order to sign Chelsea hitman Diego Costa, despite being held under a transfer embargo until January.

This is according to Duncan Castles, who reports on Twitter that Diego Simeone's side are looking to offload the former Benfica man initially on a season-long loan deal to Marco Silva's Watford worth a reported €2m with an option to buy.

The 29-year-old joined the Spanish side in a £19.7m move from Benfica last summer, but has endured a disappointing year in the Spanish capital and now looks surplus to requirements after recording a mere four goals and five assists.

Madrid are hoping to tie up a deal for Costa in this window, with the intention of loaning him out until January when they can officially begin to register new players.

DONE DEAL: Orestis Karnezis has joined Watford from Udinese on a season-long loan. #dealineday pic.twitter.com/BNQlc20aG7 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 31, 2017

His signing should be quite a costly one, with Chelsea reportedly holding out for a £50m fee in addition to the Brazilian born Spaniard's rumoured £185k weekly wage.

Gaitan was considered to be one of Europe's hottest prospects not so long ago, and could turn out to be a coup for Watford should a move to Vicarage Road materialise for the winger. In addition to this, a €2m loan fee with no obligation to buy resembles a move with minimal risks for the London side, and could be a move that Silva may be interested in.