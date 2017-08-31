Barcelona Striker Luis Suarez Given the All Clear to Return to Training After Knee Injury

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been declared fit enough to return to action in some welcome news for the Blaugrana.

Suarez has been sidelined since the second leg of the Supercopa de Espana in which the club were battered 5-1 by Real Madrid.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

His injury caused him to miss the Catalans' first couple of league matches against Real Betis and Deportivo Alaves, and he had been anticipated to be out for a total of five weeks, but his recovery has taken less time than expected, as confirmed by the club's official website.

Barca have granted the 30-year-old permission to face his teammate Lionel Messi in the upcoming crunch clash between Uruguay and Argentina in CONMEBOL.

✅ Luis Suárez successfully completes his recovery process. #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/AgBftLyizD — Catalan Edition (@CatalanEdition) August 31, 2017

A club statement read: "Luis Suarez has been given the all-clear on Thursday as he completes his recovery from the injury to his right knee.





"The club's medical services and the Uruguayan Football Association worked together to help the striker get match-fit again.

"The Barca striker is with his national team now and he will face Leo Messi and [Javier] Mascherano's Argentina side in the Russia 2018 qualifiers."