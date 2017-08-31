Birmingham Agree Fee With Brentford to Sign Spanish Forward Jota

Birmingham City have reportedly agreed a fee with Brentford over the potential transfer deadline day signing of popular Spanish forward Jota.

According to Sky Sports, the two Championship clubs have settled a figure of £6m.

Image by Chris Deeley

Jota joined Brentford from Celta Vigo in 2014, but returned to Spain on loan with Eibar for part of the following campaign.

He was at Eibar again during the first half of last season, returning midway through the campaign to return to the Bees. Jota then proceeded to enjoy an impressive run of form, scoring 12 times in his 23 league appearances in the final months of the season.

With Harry Redknapp in charge, Birmingham have been unsurprisingly busy this summer, bringing in 10 players on permanent or loan deals already - including the likes of Craig Gardner, Carl Jenkinson and Jeremie Boga.