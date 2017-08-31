Birmingham Officially Announce the Signing of Free Agent Jason Lowe on 1-Year Deal

Birmingham City have officially announced the signing of free agent Jason Lowe on a one-year deal.

Lowe left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season following the club's relegation down to League One, and Birmingham have capitalised.

Image by Chris Deeley

The versatile star, who can play as a holding midfielder or right-back, has represented England at Under-21 level and captained Blackburn and will bring a decent level of quality and experience to Harry Redknapp's side.

He actually went on trial with West Brom following his departure from Blackburn, but is now officially a Birmingham player after he was unsuccessful with the Premier League club.

OFFICIAL: We're delighted to announce that Jason Lowe has signed on a one-year deal 👉 https://t.co/8B525fYEnT #BCFC pic.twitter.com/o5df7pL2uq — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 31, 2017

The Wigan-born 25-year-old made 196 appearances for Rovers, including an impressive 49 last season alone, and he represents the club's 11th signing of the summer so far.

There could yet be another incoming at St. Andrew's before the 11pm deadline - Brentford winger Jota has been heavily linked with a move to the Midlands club.