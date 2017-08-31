Soccer

Birmingham Officially Announce the Signing of Free Agent Jason Lowe on 1-Year Deal

2 hours ago

Birmingham City have officially announced the signing of free agent Jason Lowe on a one-year deal.

Lowe left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season following the club's relegation down to League One, and Birmingham have capitalised.

Image by Chris Deeley

The versatile star, who can play as a holding midfielder or right-back, has represented England at Under-21 level and captained Blackburn and will bring a decent level of quality and experience to Harry Redknapp's side.

He actually went on trial with West Brom following his departure from Blackburn, but is now officially a Birmingham player after he was unsuccessful with the Premier League club.

The Wigan-born 25-year-old made 196 appearances for Rovers, including an impressive 49 last season alone, and he represents the club's 11th signing of the summer so far.

There could yet be another incoming at St. Andrew's before the 11pm deadline - Brentford winger Jota has been heavily linked with a move to the Midlands club.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters