How to Watch Brazil vs. Ecuador: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Brazil hosts Ecuador in Porto Alegre on Thursday as World Cup qualification continues.

After shooting out to a hot start in qualifiers, Ecuador finds itself in danger of missing the World Cup and sitting in sixth place. It’s a difficult situation and a match Ecuador can ill-afford to leave without points.

Brazil leads the group with a nine-point cushion and has never lost a World Cup qualifier on its own soil. Tite has managed the Selecao to eight straight wins, and Brazil will be favored accordingly.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Aug. 31, 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

