Brazil hosts Ecuador in Porto Alegre on Thursday as World Cup qualification continues.

After shooting out to a hot start in qualifiers, Ecuador finds itself in danger of missing the World Cup and sitting in sixth place. It’s a difficult situation and a match Ecuador can ill-afford to leave without points.

Brazil leads the group with a nine-point cushion and has never lost a World Cup qualifier on its own soil. Tite has managed the Selecao to eight straight wins, and Brazil will be favored accordingly.

When: Thursday, Aug. 31, 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

