Premier League side Burnley have reportedly failed in a bid to sign Internazionale forward Gabriel Barbosa.

The Evening Standard's Chief Football Correspondent James Olley tweeted in the early hours of Thursday morning that Sean Dyche's men were set to secure the signature of the Brazilian but failed to secure a work permit.

Gabriel, who has also been linked with Malaga, only joined the Serie A outfit last summer for €29.5m after impressing in the 2016 Olympics for Brazil, but has struggled to make an impact at San Siro only scoring once in his nine appearances.

He was apparently likely to join the Clarets but the move was blocked as the 20-year-old hasn't featured enough for his national side to be eligible for a work permit, despite scoring two goals in his four senior outings.

Dyche has now turned his attentions to Huddersfield forward Nahki Wells, after their efforts to sign Gabriel were rebuffed and have agreed a deal to sign the Bermudan from their Premier League rivals.

Wells joined the Terriers in 2014 following a prolific spell at Bradford and has scored 48 goals in 152 games for the Premier League new boys, and manager David Wagner is keen to cash in on the forward.

His contract expires next summer and rather than risk losing him of a free, Wagner was happy to sell following the arrival of Steve Mounie from Montpellier. The 27-year-old is set to become Burnley's seventh signing of the summer.