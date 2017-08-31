Chelsea have completed the signing of Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta in a late deadline day deal to help strengthen the squad ahead of what promise to be a challenging few months for the reigning Premier League champions.

Chelsea missed out on deals for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ross Barkley and Fernando Llorente in the final 24 hours of the summer transfer window, but captured Zappacosta on a four-year contract in a transfer believed to be worth £23m.

"It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters," the 25-year-old told his new club's official website.

Technical director Michael Emenalo commented, "Davide is a player of international calibre who Antonio Conte knows well and we have been aware of for some time. We are very pleased to be able to bring him to the club and believe he will become an important member of the squad."

Zappacosta joined Torino from Atalanta in 2015, having initially started his career in the Italian lower leagues with Isola Liri and Avellino.