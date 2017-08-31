Soccer

Chelsea Emerge as Favourites to Sign Leicester's Riyad Mahrez After Arsenal End Interest

an hour ago

Chelsea are now favourites to sign wantaway Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez after Premier League rivals Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona both reportedly ended their interest in the 26-year-old.

The Algeria international has has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs this summer, but still remains at Leicester despite submitting a transfer request much earlier in the transfer window.

Mahrez scored 10 goals in 48 appearances for the Foxes last season, and bagged a total of 18 goals in the club's title winning campaign in 2015/16, while winning the PFA Player of the Year Award the same season.

According to Sky, Arsenal have formally ended their pursuit of the Foxes winger despite keeping tabs on the player for much of the summer. It is also understood that the north London club will not be selling Shkodran Mustafi.


There have also been rumours that Mahrez could be close to joining Barcelona, but it is now thought that a move to La Liga is also off the table.

Despite Manchester United, Roma and Tottenham all still monitoring the situation, Chelsea have now emerged as the most likely to sign the talented winger.


Serie A outfit Roma bid for Mahrez several times over the summer but failed to meet Leicester's asking price.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte missed out on the opportunity to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal and Fernando Llorente is reportedly very close to joining Tottenham from Swansea. Conte is therefore likely to be forced to move for Mahrez.

Conte is also thought to be keeping tabs on Leicester's Danny Drinkwater, and Everton's Ross Barkley as deadline day rumbles on.

