Chelsea Misfit Loic Remy Agrees Deal With La Liga Side Las Palmas as He Eyes Fresh Start

Chelsea's forgotten man Loic Remy has agreed to terms with La Liga side Las Palmas as his Stamford Bridge nightmare seems to be drawing to an end.

As reported by Football Espana via Cope Gran Canaria, the French international will travel to Gran Canaria on Thursday to complete his move, signing a two year contract.

Remy has managed only nine Premier League starts for Chelsea in three years since joining from Queen’s Park Rangers, and spent an unsuccessful loan stint with crosstown rivals Crystal Palace last season.

Indeed, the Lyon-native has failed to find regular first-team football since netting 14 league goals in 24 starts for Newcastle in the 2013/14 season and, following the stalling of a once highly promising career, now looks set to exit England as he looks to rebuild his reputation.

Remy was included in Antonio Conte's 25-man travelling party for their pre-season tour of China and Singapore, but was unsurprisingly left out of Chelsea's matchday squads for their opening two Premier League games of the season.

And he follows a well travelled path of players who have successfully bounced back to form in Gran Canaria, with Jese Rodriguez and Kevin-Prince Boateng having turned out for La UD in recent seasons.