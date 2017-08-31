Chilean Newspaper Claims Alexis Sanchez Has Informed Arsenal Teammates of Impending Departure

Alexis Sanchez supposedly told his Arsenal teammates this morning that he will be joining Manchester City on deadline day.

UK reports have not indicated that such development has taken place but that is the bold claim made by Chilean newspaper Latercera.

Sanchez remains an Arsenal player for the time being but Manchester City have tabled a second offer for the forward thought to be £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

The 28-year-old's possible move to the Etihad represents one of the biggest transfer stories of the day this year, and has been rumoured all throughout the summer.

It would seem that it is City or Arsenal for another year for the former Barcelona and Udinese man, after Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Should Sanchez defy the odds and remain at the Emirates beyond the 11pm deadline, then he could be lost for nothing in a year's time after he rejected a £400,000-a-week contract.

Sanchez's move could well hinge on Arsenal's success in signing either Julian Draxler or Thomas Lemar - the Ligue 1 stars reportedly represent two last minute possible acquisitions for the Gunners, and it could be the enabler for Sanchez's move to City to finally come to fruition.