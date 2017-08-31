Deadline Day LIVE: Arsenal Make £90m Lemar Offer, Mbappe Move Imminent & More!

Welcome one, welcome all - it's the 90min Deadline Day liveblog. Chris Deeley here to take you all the way through until the early hours of Friday morning, after Scott Saunders spent the last six hours smashing out the day's early deals ALL OVER HERE.

Get involved by tweeting your tips, thoughts, feelings jokes and insults to @ThatChris1209 with the hashtag #90minLive and we'll feature the best!

15:20 - ICYMI

Might've been dropped in the crossover here, but Divock Origi has headed out to Wolfsburg on a season-long loan. £6m fee plus wages, by most accounts.





15:15 - SANCHEZ MOVE IN THE BALANCE

Talk about a saga. Despite reports earlier that Arsenal have agreed to sell Alexis Sanchez in a deal worth £60m...well, it's Deadline Day. There are Doubts. Capital D.

Watch this space.

Arsenal adamant they will not sanction any deal for Alexis Sanchez unless they can get top replacement. Lemar and Draxler targeted. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 31, 2017

15:12 - MBAPPE MINUTES AWAY

Almost certainly the biggest move of the day - Paris Saint-Germain look to have finally wrapped up the signing of Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe...

Breaking | BeIN Sports AR claims that Kylian Mbappé to PSG is now official https://t.co/01jAK5qLdd — Get French Football (@GFFN) August 31, 2017

15:10 - CHELSEA PANIC BID FOR TORINO STAR

Yep - Torino did have players who weren't Andrea Belotti and Joe Hart last season!

Sky are reporting that Chelsea have agreed a deal with the Serie A side for wing-back Davide Zappacosta worth around £23m.

Panic setting in at Stamford Bridge?

15:05 - ROUNDUP

Biggest news of the day?

Swansea sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich



Spurs complete signing of Serge Aurier despite issues around homophobic comments



Liverpool complete signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain



Spurs look like beating Chelsea to Fernando Llorente

