Soccer

Deadline Day LIVE: Arsenal Make £90m Lemar Offer, Mbappe Move Imminent & More!

21 minutes ago

Welcome one, welcome all - it's the 90min Deadline Day liveblog. Chris Deeley here to take you all the way through until the early hours of Friday morning, after Scott Saunders spent the last six hours smashing out the day's early deals ALL OVER HERE

Get involved by tweeting your tips, thoughts, feelings jokes and insults to @ThatChris1209 with the hashtag #90minLive and we'll feature the best!

15:20 - ICYMI

Might've been dropped in the crossover here, but Divock Origi has headed out to Wolfsburg on a season-long loan. £6m fee plus wages, by most accounts. 


15:15 - SANCHEZ MOVE IN THE BALANCE

Talk about a saga. Despite reports earlier that Arsenal have agreed to sell Alexis Sanchez in a deal worth £60m...well, it's Deadline Day. There are Doubts. Capital D. 

Watch this space.

15:12 - MBAPPE MINUTES AWAY

Almost certainly the biggest move of the day - Paris Saint-Germain look to have finally wrapped up the signing of Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe...

15:10 - CHELSEA PANIC BID FOR TORINO STAR

Yep - Torino did have players who weren't Andrea Belotti and Joe Hart last season! 

Sky are reporting that Chelsea have agreed a deal with the Serie A side for wing-back Davide Zappacosta worth around £23m. 

Panic setting in at Stamford Bridge?

15:05 - ROUNDUP

Biggest news of the day?

Swansea sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich

Spurs complete signing of Serge Aurier despite issues around homophobic comments

Liverpool complete signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Spurs look like beating Chelsea to Fernando Llorente

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters