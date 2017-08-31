Soccer

Diafra Sakho to Tell West Ham He Wants to Leave After Undergoing Rennes Medical Without Permission

2 hours ago

Diafra Sakho wants to leave West Ham, and is flying back to the UK on Thursday - ahead of the transfer deadline -  after undergoing a medical at Rennes for which he didn't even obtain permission from the club to have.


The rebel striker reportedly skipped training on Thursday after being in France to go and get a medical done with the Ligue 1 side, in one of the day's more eyebrow-raising stories.

Image by Jeff Masterson

The clubs had been in talks about a possible move for the Senegalese striker, with a fee in the region of £8m being reported by the Mail, but the Hammers never gave Sakho the green light to have a medical with his potential suitors.

Sakho has also been a target of Crystal Palace, but it looks as though the Eagles might have turned their attentions to outcast Everton striker Oumar Niasse anyway.

The 27-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Hammers over three seasons in London, but it looks likely his stint could be over, with a return to France looking the likeliest destination in the wake of the latest reports.

He likely wants out of the club having seen Javier Hernandez arrive at the London Stadium from Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the summer - a move that undoubtedly pushes Sakho down the pecking order to third-choice striker behind him and Andy Carroll. 

