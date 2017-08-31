Everton & Crystal Palace to Battle for Ex-Arsenal Man Vermaelen as Barca Look to Offload Misfit

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton have made a late bid to sign Thomas Vermaelen from Barcelona.

The deadline day deal will reportedly see Everton battle Crystal Palace for his signature, as both look for last-minute defensive reinforcements.

Image by Jeff Masterson

The Toffees offer is reportedly a season-long loan deal with a view to buying the defender after the loan expires.

Ronald Koeman has reportedly been searching for a left sided defender to boost his squad options, with the Blues now waiting to hear back from Barca having lodged a bid.

The 31-year-old would tick all the boxes that Koeman is looking for, as the Belgian is able to play at both centre-back and full-back.

Vermaelen left Arsenal for the Nou Camp in 2014 after five years with the Gunners, but has failed to make himself a regular starter in the Barcelona first team.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Vermaelen has only made 11 league appearances for the Catalan giants during his three years on the books there and was sent out on loan to Roma for the entirety of last season.

The Belgian again struggled to make an impression, playing just nine league games in Serie A and as such has returned to Barcelona still outside of Ernesto Valverde's first team plans.





As a result he should be available for transfer this summer, but Everton are not the only Premier League club interested.

Still no signs of a striker incoming at Everton yet. Nikola Vlasic deal set to be finalised today & a possible loan for Thomas Vermaelen — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) August 31, 2017

Crystal Palace are another club said to be showing interest in former Ajax defender Vermaelen, who worked with Eagles manager Frank de Boer during his time in Holland. However, Everton are still considered as the frontrunners to sign the experienced defender.