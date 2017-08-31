Soccer

Everton Eyes Late Batshuayi Swoop as Search for Lukaku Replacement Continues

an hour ago

Everton are reportedly lining up a deadline day swoop to bring in Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi to Goodison Park, according to reports.

Ronald Koeman's side are still looking for a suitable replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left for Manchester United earlier in the window, and despite spending over £100m on transfers already this summer the Toffees are keen to sign a striker before Thursday's deadline.

According to the French news outlet Foot Mercato the 23-year-old has emerged as a serious target for Koeman, as he looks to strengthen his options upfront.

Batshuayi was second choice behind Diego Costa last season and with the signing of Alvaro Morata looks to again be Antonio Conte's second choice this season, having only played 82 minutes of Premier League football so far this campaign.

Everton were interested in a possible loan deal for Costa until he could move to Atletico in January, but the Toffees were not prepared to pay his £184,000-a-week wages.

Everton have already made enquiries for Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud this summer with no luck, and now the Belgian is the latest to top Koeman's wish list.

Batshuayi - who would be allowed to leave Stamford bridge on loan this summer if Chelsea sign Swansea's Fernando Llorente - could be on the move to Merseyside, while contract rebel Ross Barkley could well move in the other direction to Chelsea.

Chelsea have seen a £25m bid rejected for Barkley by Everton in the past few days, but it is unknown if they are willing to up this offer.

