Soccer

Football Legend Xabi Alonso Reveals His Thoughts on Three of Real Madrid's Best Players

an hour ago

Ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has revealed his thoughts on another of his former teams Real Madrid.

Speaking to Marca, the legendary Spanish playmaker aired his views on three of the club's most talked about players: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and the promising youngster Marco Asensio.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Alonso retired from professional football at the end of last season, but that has not stopped him from following the Galacticos closely.

When asked about Benzema and Bale, who receive their fair amount of criticism whenever Los Blancos only muster a draw, he came out in defence of their ability and appeared to play-up the importance of a squad in what is to be a long season:

"They are players of the highest level and their ability isn't in doubt.

"The season is very long. We're only on the second day. I have no doubt about Karim, Gareth or any other player because they are all going to be important."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Marco Asensio also received praise for his mentality and ability, as the 21-year-old continues his rapid rise within the Madrid side.

"He is handling it all naturally. Sergio and the rest of the guys are going to help him a lot.

"Little by little they will give him a more important role. It takes time to grow and continue your growth. Every day is important but he is improving by leaps and bounds."

Asked about the youngster's chance's of winning the Ballon D'or in the future, the ex-Liverpool man replied with typical calmness, adding: "There are debates that aren't something to worry much about."

