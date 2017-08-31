Italian Report Claims Man City Striker Wilfried Bony Has Accepted a Loan Move to Hellas Verona

Wilfried Bony is apparently on his way to Serie A after agreeing to move to Hellas Verona on loan for the 2017/18 season.

The move comes seemingly out of nowhere, and will come as a big blow to Premier League side Swansea if true - the Welsh club are hopeful of bringing the Ivorian back to the Liberty Stadium after he shone there between 2013 and 2015.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

The Swans look likely to lose last season's top goalscorer in Fernando Llorente, with Chelsea poised to swoop for the Spaniard, so the need for another striker is great.

Bony has endured a pretty torrid time since joining Manchester City a couple of years ago, and has failed to force his way into the starting XI.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

He was unfancied by Manuel Pellegrini in the end, and Pep Guardiola farmed him out to Stoke last season, where he again struggled make much of an impact.

Sky Italy, via Football Italia, claim that the 28-year-old has representatives in Milan - where the transfer market hub is based - to discuss a loan move to Hellas Verona, who are back in the Italian top flight after winning promotion from Serie B last season.

The striker has apparently green-lighted the idea of the move, and an announcement could be made later today - but it could worth keeping a close eye on the activities of Swansea, who could be in for a scramble if they do lose Llorente.

