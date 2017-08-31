Jan Oblak Casts Doubt on Atletico Future as Keeper Comments on Rumoured PSG Interest

Jan Oblak has moved to dismiss rumours of a surprise €100m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain by revealing he will stay with Atletico Madrid - for one more season at least.





The goalkeeper was linked with the big-money move to the Ligue 1 heavyweights by AS way back in June, but has now put the mockers on any potential departure in 2017/18 as he rejected suggestions he was on his way out of Los Rojiblancos.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Speaking to Slovakian TV station Ekipa (via AS) about the speculation over his future, Oblak revealed that he planned on sticking around for another 12 months, and would then decide where his future would lie next summer.

He said: “What I can say is that I will spend this season in Madrid. I am definitely going to be an Atlético player for another season, after that who knows. We’ll see.

"You never know what might happen. That’s what I can say for now, that I’m still an Atlético player, I’m satisfied and I hope to have a good season in Madrid.”

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Asked specifically about reports relating to PSG, Oblak refused to given any indication that a move was ever on the cards as he reiterated his desire to stay at Wando Metropolitano.

He added: “I can’t say anything about what has gone on this summer. I can’t say whether there was interest from other clubs or any negotiations or whatever. There’s only one thing that matters at the moment, what I just said: that I am staying at Atlético and for the moment that’s that.”

PSG were alleged to have had €60m and €75m bids for Oblak's signature rejected outright by Atletico earlier in the summer, and had been considering whether to activate the €100m release clause fee in his contract with one of La Liga's giants.

The chances of Les Parisiens doing so now would be extremely unlikely, given their need to balance the books following the world-record arrival of Neymar, but PSG could return for Oblak in 12 months' time if the 24-year-old decides to leave the Spanish capital.

