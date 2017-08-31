Soccer

Journalist Claims Ball in Thomas Lemar's Court as Arsenal and Monaco 'Agree Fee'

31 minutes ago

It could all be on Thomas Lemar now to decide what happens with his future before the 11pm deadline.

Telegraph football correspondent James Ducker has claimed that Arsenal have finally agreed a fee with Monaco for the transfer of the French winger, and that the ball is in now in Lemar's court to decide whether the move materialises or not.

The Gunners have been reported to have offered an incredible £92m for Lemar as of around 4pm on  transfer deadline day, and Monaco's stance over the player has supposedly 'softened'.

There could yet be sting in the tale though, because Liverpool have also been linked with a deadline day swoop for the 21-year-old.

The Reds have already signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the Gunners on deadline day but he is likely to be deployed centrally given that the reason he snubbed Chelsea was because he didn't want to play as a wing-back.

Should Arsenal beat Liverpool to the signing of Lemar, then it could be good news for Manchester City fans who are clamouring to see their club sign Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners have reiterated their stance over the Chilean that they won't sell before getting a replacement in.

