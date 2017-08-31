Leicester Reportedly Close to Landing Leverkusen's Aleksandar Dragovic on Loan

Leicester City are reportedly on the verge of landing the impressive loan signing of Austrian international defender Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the Foxes are 'close' to striking an agreement that will see Dragovic, who has been chased by the club for a long time, arrive at the King Power Stadium for the duration of the 2017/18 season.

The 26-year-old has been linked with various Premier League clubs in the past, including Manchester United and Arsenal, and established a reputation for himself during spells at Basel and Dynamo Kyiv.

It would appear that his time in Germany hasn't quite gone according to plan, having only made the move to Leverkusen last summer, but would still be considered a quality acquisition .

With Robert Huth and club captain Wes Morgan both ageing, Leicester fans may expect to see a potential partnership between Dragovic and £17m signing Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence on occasion this season.