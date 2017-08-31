Liverpool CEO Invaded by Window Cleaner as Deadline Day Hits Peak Insanity

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore, posted a hilarious tweet earlier on Thursday, as he spotted a window cleaner peeking into his office window.

The Reds CEO suggested that the window cleaner was trying to get some transfer insight on deadline day and maybe pick up a Liverpool exclusive:

I know everyone is interested in what is happening today, but this is becoming beyond ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/vy0PdpBEfY — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) August 31, 2017

To be fair many fans would be trying to get some transfer news, if they were lucky enough to be window cleaners at their club's headquarters.

The tweet marked the start of a manic transfer deadline day, in what really is one of football fans favourite days of the year. Better than Christmas even, there's no annoying relatives or sprouts for a start!

Moore joked that the window cleaner was trying to get a transfer scoop, but if he had stuck around a bit long he may well have after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for the Reds, becoming the first major deal of deadline day.

The Reds are also pursuing Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, as they look for further potential in-comings on deadline day.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be paid about £125,000 a week by Liverpool.

Turned down new Arsenal contract worth up to £180,000 a week — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 30, 2017

They continue to hold off Barcelona from Philippe Coutinho, but Mamadou Sakho looks likely to leave for Crystal Palace, while Divock Origi has left on a season long loan to Wolfsburg today.

The window cleaner incident highlighted the craziness that generally ensues on deadline day as clubs scramble to get signings over the line.

Another of those stories came when Diafra Sakho was told to return to West ham despite completing a Rennes medical after a fee had reportedly been agreed.

It was then reported that he would return to West Ham to ask for a transfer, but only after watching a horse race at Chelmsford. Transfer deadline day at it's best.