Liverpool Winger Ryan Kent Joins SC Freiburg on a Season Long Loan Deal

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has joined SC Freiburg on a season-long loan deal, after impressing in his seven appearances during Reds' pre-season fixtures this summer.

The news broke on the club's official website on Thursday evening, with the 20-year-old set to gain more first team experience with the Bundesliga side for the duration of the 2017/18 season.

Kent, who spent the season on loan at Barnsley last season, signed a new long term contract at Anfield earlier this month and has impressed boss Jurgen Klopp with his scintillating performances this summer.

The Liverpool academy graduate has only made one competitive appearance for the Reds, against Exeter City in the FA Cup in January of last year, and will hope to further his development at the Schwarzwald-Stadion this season.

