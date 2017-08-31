Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to stay at Old Trafford this season as Jose Mourinho is intent on keeping the 21-year-old who has acquired interest from more than 10 clubs.

ESPN's Manchester United correspondent, Rob Dawson has revealed on Twitter that Pereira's representatives have indicated that the Brazilian is not set for a deadline day move, despite serious interest reported from Valencia.

The 21-year-old Pereira spent the entire 2016/17 season on loan with Granada, where he made 34 starting appearances in La Liga - netting five goals and providing three assists.

However, despite featuring in United's pre-season campaign, he has yet to be in a match day squad for any of Manchester United's competitive fixtures so far this season, which seemingly led to speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

Pereira was reported to have arrived for at United's Carrington training base on Thursday morning as expected, despite Valencia's interest in signing him on a season-long loan deal.

With Mourinho promising fringe players game time ahead of a packed fixture list, Pereira could therefore be willing to bide his time and show what he is capable of when given the opportunity by his manager who clearly recognises the talent he possesses.

The 21-year-old joined United as a 16-year-old and went on to make his first-team debut in the 2014/15 season, where he has since made a combined 10 competitive appearances for the Red Devils.