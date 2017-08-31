Manchester City Wonder Kid Jadon Sancho Set to Join Borussia Dortmund Despite Interest From Arsenal

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund look set to beat a host of other top European clubs to the signature of Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho.

The City star is yet to make his senior debut for City but has built a reputation for himself by winning the Golden Ball at the European Under-17 championships. Sancho netted five goals at the championships, while assisting in another five.

After being fast tracked through the City academy Sancho has grown frustrated by his lack of first team action at the club after being promised integration into the senior set up. The youngster turned down a contract extension worth £30,000-a-week.

Sancho's saga has attracted interest from clubs all around Europe, including Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from the Mirror, City are now ready to concede defeat in their bid to keep Sancho at the club, and Dortmund have emerged as favourites to sign the talented youngster.

Getty Images/GettyImages

The report also states that Real Madrid have come in late for Sancho, while RB Leipzig also provided further Bundesliga interest. However it seems certain that Dortmund will complete a deadline day deal for the youngster, potentially handing the 17-year-old a three year contract at the club.

Dortmund have recruited well this summer with boss Peter Bosz completing deals for Andrey Yarmolenko, Maximilian Philipp, Mahmoud Dahoud and Omer Toprak.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Should the Bundesliga win the race to sign Sancho, the youngster will have to compete for first team football against a host of top European talent.