Middlesbrough Confirm the Signing of Marvin Johnson From Oxford United on a 3-Year Deal

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of highly rated winger Marvin Johnson from Oxford United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has worked his way up through the lower leagues of English football to earn his move to the Championship outfit.

He started his career with Solihull Moors before moving to Romulus in the Northern Premier League. He then played over 100 games for Kidderminster Harriers before a spell with Motherwell in Scotland.

He returned to England with Oxford in 2016 and impressed with them enough to attract interest from Boro.





Johnson was also a target of another of the Premier League's relegated clubs last season Hull City, but the Tigers have missed out on deadline day.

The Birmingham-born star will wear the number 21 jersey and hope to make a good impact for his new club, who will be hoping to get back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.