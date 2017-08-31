Milan Agree Deal to Sign Teenage Forward Pietro Pellegri From Genoa in January

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Pietro Pellegri from Genoa in January, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported.

The highly-rated 16-year-old will join up with the Rossoneri in the winter having agreed to personal terms with the Serie A club.

Pellegri broke into Genoa's first team last season, scoring his first goal for the club on the final day of the campaign against Roma.

A meeting is believed to have taken place at Casa Milan with Beppe Riso, the agent of the youngster.





Riso recently admitted that a move to Milan for the player could be imminent ahead of the close of the transfer window.





"Milan looks to the future?" he said. "Yes, we have already set the base for the player and then we'll see. For now we can't say but Milan is already thinking of the future, for January and not for now: now it's early.

Roberto Serra/Iguana Press/GettyImages

"I think Milan had a great summer transfer market, and the idea that on August 31st they are thinking of the future is a great sign."

Milan's signings this summer have been very much focused on the short-term, with a host of new arrivals brought in for a considerable £160m layoff.

The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu have been signed as Milan look to re-establish themselves as a force in Italian football.