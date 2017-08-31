Napoli President Sends Stern Message to Barcelona Hierarchy Regarding Insigne Interest

Napoli's president Aurelio De Laurentiis has issued a strong warning to Barcelona and the super agent Mino Raiola regarding their reported pursuit of the club's winger Lorenzo Insigne.





The comments seen via Twitter certainly reflect the anger felt by the president over the reported interest, and it appears Insigne will be going precisely nowhere during deadline day if his words are to be believed.

The Italian is one of the best wingers in the Serie A and regularly impresses in the Champions League.

Now, Barcelona have seemingly come calling and there were some suggestions last week that the club could turn to Insigne over Philippe Coutinho.

There were also suggestions recently that the club had submitted a bid of €100m for Insigne which would have been paid in three instalments.

The public response given by De Laurentiis has swiftly put an end to the speculation.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“If Raiola intends to bring Insigne to Barca, he’ll have to do it over my dead body, he tried it with Hamsik and failed".

Not only did De Laurentiis unequivocally say Insigne is going nowhere, but also revealed a past history with the agent involved - needless to say the more than firm stance taken by Napoli on Insigne will send a clear and stern message to the Barcelona hierarchy.