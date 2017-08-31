Newcastle Make £10m Bid for Besiktas Forward Cenk Tosun as Transfer Deadline Looms Ahead

Newcastle United have made a £10m bid for Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun, as they eye up a deadline day deal.

As reported by Turkish outlet Milliyet, the Magpies face competition from Crystal Palace in their pursuit of the 26-year-Old.

Manager Rafa Benitez was initially said to have only been willing to offer £8m for the forward. However, he has since sanctioned an increased bid as Besiktas President Fikret Orman continues to hold out for £12m for Tosun.

The German born Turkish international has managed a goal and an assist in three league appearances so far this season, after managing an impressive 20 goals and five assists in 29 starts last campaign.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Newcastle's pursuit of Tosun has been accelerated following a £15m bid from Fulham for their forward Dwight Gayle, who has been yet to make an appearance in the Premier League so far due to injury.





However, Palace' interest in Tosun could nix both moves for Newcastle, who would be reluctant to lose a player of Gayle's quality without a viable replacement having been brought.