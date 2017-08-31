Soccer

Arsenal's Out-of-Favor Forward Joel Campbell Set for Real Betis Loan



Joel Campbell is expected to arrive in Seville later on Thursday to complete a season-long loan move to La Liga side Real Betis. 

Marca has reported that Campbell will be landing in Spain at about 4 pm on Thursday afternoon and will complete his medical before the transfer window closes.

The Costa Rican winger has struggled to break into the first team at Arsenal, and as a result, has been loaned to five different clubs, including Olympiacos and Sporting CP since signing for the Gunners in 2011. 

Campbell has previously played for Real Betis, spending the 2012/13 season on loan at the Spanish side, but only managing to score two goals in 33 games in all competitions. 

The 25-year old suffered an injury whilst on international duty in June, but is expected to return to training as early as next week. 

Campbell's contract with Arsenal still has two years left to run, but a solid showing this season could see him make a permanent move to Betis, or even called back to Arsenal to fight for a place in the first team. 

If Campbell was to complete his loan move to Betis, it would further call into question Arsenal's transfer policy, as they continue to sell players without signing any replacements.

