Oxlade-Chamberlain Rejected Massive Arsenal Contract Offer to Accept Lesser Terms at Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will reportedly put pen to paper on a new five-year deal worth £120k-a-week at Liverpool, with an official announcement to come later today.

However, the 24-year-old - who underwent a medical whilst with the England national side last night - is set to sign for the Reds after rejecting a bigger contract offer from Arsenal.

The Gunners, as reported by Mark Mann-Bryans of Press Association Sport, had proposed terms of £180k-a-week to stay at the club, but it wasn't enough to convince the utility man to stay.

Instead, he is happy to accept less money with Liverpool in the hope he can secure regular game time in his favoured central role, at a club he supported as a boy.

Understood that Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed 5-year deal worth £120k a week. Sad indictment of #AFC that he turned down £180k to stay.. — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) August 30, 2017

That is ultimately the reason why Oxlade-Chamberlain also rejected the chance to join Chelsea, who had agreed a £35m deal with their London rivals for his transfer.

The former Southampton prospect supposedly felt concerned that Antonio Conte would try to field him as a wing-back, as has been the case over the past few months at Arsenal.

It would appear a large proportion of Gunners fans are not too upset at losing him - he has arguably failed to live up to his billing over the past six seasons at the Emirates and has only scored nine league goals.

