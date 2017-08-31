Soccer

PHOTO: Dortmund Stars Mario Götze and Marcel Schmelzer Gift Heartbroken Fans New Jerseys

2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund stars Mario Götze and Marcel Schmelzer have gifted two girls new jerseys after the pair bought Ousmane Dembélé and Emre Mor kits, prior to their moves to Barcelona and Celta Vigo respectively. 


After reading a report from German news outlet, Bild, which detailed the heartbreak of two young Dortmund supporters after their favourite players - who adorned the back of the kits - had departed the club, Götze posted on his official Facebook page that himself and Schmelzer could not allow the young fans to be sad, and as a result would give them new jerseys. 

Götze's post loosely translated, reads: "Sad fans at the start of the season are a No Go! We are not Mr. Watzke but Schmelle and I would like to give you new jerseys _."


The young supporters, Olivia and Emily - eight and eleven-years-old respectively - were given their original jerseys at Christmas, but following their favourite players official departure from the club this summer they were left distraught.


Their father spoke of their disappointment: "The girls are really disappointed. They do not want to wear the jerseys anymore, because they are afraid to be laughed by friends.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Well, it's safe to say the sisters will now be the talk of the town for the right reasons after the heartwarming gesture from the Borussia Dortmund star duo, which is sure to have the girls quickly identifying their new favourite players at the club. 


Even the news outlet themselves commented on the amazing gesture which Götze shared on social media, which read: "Great action from you! Nice that there is a happy ending for the girls." 

