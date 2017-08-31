PHOTO: Ex-Liverpool Ace Posts Funny Response to Rumoured Oxlade-Chamberlain Shirt Number Choice

Liverpool finally landed one of their major transfer targets on deadline day with the £35m capture of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The winger joins the Reds on a five-year deal and, if rumours doing the rounds on Twitter are to be believed, 'the Ox' has opted to take the number 21 shirt as he begins a new chapter in his career at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has already been welcomed to the club with open arms by his new boss, teammates and fans alike, but one former Liverpool star decided to go about welcoming the England international to his new club in a different way - albeit with tongue firmly stuck in cheek:

Looks like @LucasLeiva87 doesn't want to see anyone else wear the 21 shirt just yet! Too soon? pic.twitter.com/qrm2aubXEk — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 31, 2017

Yep, none other than ex-Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva, who used to wear that number during his decade-long spell on Merseyside, jokingly rolled his eyes via an Instagram post over Oxlade-Chamberlain wasting no time in donning his former jersey.

Naturally, the Brazil international followed that up with a emote-based round of applause as the 24-year-old completed his move from London to Liverpool.

Lucas, who departed Liverpool to move to Serie A with Lazio earlier in the summer, performed well for the Reds in that jersey, so Oxlade-Chamberlain has some big boots to fill if he wants to get close to the veteran's haul of 346 club appearances!