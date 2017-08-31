PHOTO: Man City Fans Don Detective Hats as 'Leaked' Alexis Sanchez Image Emerges Online

Manchester City fans have seemingly been whipped into a frenzy after a leaked image appeared to show Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez decked out in the club's sky blue colours.

The photograph, which has done the rounds on Twitter, seems to show the Chile striker being snapped in front of a green screen whilst wearing City's home shirt for the 2017/18 campaign.

The image comes in the wake of reports alleging that the Gunners have accepted a £60m offer from Pep Guardiola's side for Sanchez as Thursday's transfer deadline day gathers pace ahead of its 11pm cut off point.

Not all City fans have been duped by the leaked photo, however, with one miniscule detail being used as evidence against Sanchez being the one present in the picture.

Looks like Sanchez is a Man City player pic.twitter.com/KKVFNUoist — Oliver (@nemanjamatic31) August 31, 2017

Eagle-eyed supporters have noticed that a tattoo is present just above the elbow on Sanchez's left arm - a piece of body artwork that the 28-year-old does not possess himself.

Instead, Citizens fans have stated that Sanchez's head has been photoshopped onto the body of none other than current City starlet Leroy Sane, who has a tattoo that is extremely similar to that owned by the Germany international.

Those who dispute that the person in the photo is Sanchez have taken to social media to relay the information to other City supporters in the hope that they'll see through the ruse and calm themselves down before they celebrate too soon:

Fake.

Sanchez has no tattoo on his hand.

Plus he is not having this haircut atm.

Plus the colour of his hand does not match his face colour. — Eric Bailly (@BaillyBarbarism) August 31, 2017

No its just a picture of sane with sanchez's head. Look at the tattoo's on the bottom right — SF (@Dotchix) August 31, 2017

Photoshopped. Photo of Sane (look at the tattoo) with Sanchez's face. — Kacper Kowalewski (@GingerMancunian) August 31, 2017

Sanchez is currently on international duty in his home country ahead of Chile's 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Bolivia as well, so unless this supposed 'transfer' photograph has been taken in South America, it's almost certain that it isn't him.

The Arsenal contract rebel has less than 12 months to run on his contract at Emirates stadium, and is showing no signs of wanting to stay.

