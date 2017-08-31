Portuguese Midfielder Desperate to Sign for West Ham as Transfer Window Draws to a Close

As the 11 P.M. transfer deadline is growing closer and closer, Sport Witness report that the Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho is becoming increasingly anxious as he searches for a move away from Sporting Lisbon.

The midfield maestro has been under the watchful eye of many top European clubs over the last few years, with Arsenal having the strongest interest.

Image by Jeff Masterson

However, it is the East London side West Ham who have made multiple transfer bids in attempt to lure the Portuguese international to the London Stadium.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite not playing the opening matches of the Primeira Liga, Sporting Lisbon have stated that the midfielder has not featured due to transfer related purposes, not to injury.

Carvalho, 25, has stated himself that it would be a 'dream' to play for West Ham so he could therefore fulfil his desire to play within the Premier League.

However, with interest from Champions League side AS Monaco, Carvalho are yet to commit to negotiations with a club as of yet.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

If the current Ligue 1 champions sell their holding midfielder Fabinho, with PSG being the most likely destination, then the Rouges et Blancs may attempt to lure the Portuguese international to France as his replacement.

Furthermore, current Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim helped nurture William Carvalho and provide him with first team football whilst at Sporting Lisbon. Therefore, this may be the determining factor in who acquires the Portuguese midfielder.

However, a move to West Ham is certainly still possible due to their prolonged interest across this summers transfer window. At this moment in time, it is only the club president Bruno de Carvalho who needs convincing, as they are yet to agree a transfer fee and how the East London club intend on paying it.