'Proud' Diafra Sakho to Stay at West Ham Despite Uncertainty Amid Personal Problems

After seeming as though he was on his way out of the club earlier on deadline day, West Ham United's Diafra Sakho is set to remain at the London Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol claims that the east Londoners understand the striker's personal problems, which were initially a factor in his desire to leave the Hammers, but after talking with his current employers, it's said that a new deal could have been tabled in order to prolong his stay in Stratford.

Despite the Hammers not agreeing to sell, Sakho supposedly underwent a medical at Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais on Wednesday, and rather than returning to the club's training facility on Thursday, the 27-year-old spent the most part of the day at Chelmsford race course with his agent Mark Mackay.

Sakho and his representatives then embarked upon travelling to the home stadium to hold talks with club chiefs, although upon their arrival they found that no-one of notable stature was present at the time.

Diafra Sakho staying at West Ham after talks. May be offered new deal. Club understand his personal problems. He's proud to play for WHUFC — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 31, 2017

But it seems that after finally conversing with the Irons hierarchy, the Senegalese international will in-fact don the famous claret and blue for the time being, after the club presumably stood with him in solidarity in conquering his personal troubles together.

Joining West Ham in 2014 for £3.5m from Boulogne, his stint at the club has been somewhat hit and miss, with a spate of injury woes hindering his progression.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He has, however, managed to hit the back of the net once this term in the Carabao Cup against Cheltenham Town, so Sakho certainly still promises the prospect of goals in his game.

Sakho and Slaven Bilic have also not necessarily seen eye to eye in the past, but in order to get the best out of the hitman in the 2017-18 campaign, West Ham's number 15 will stay-put in his present surroundings, a decision which could benefit both parties, if the hatchet is indeed buried once and for all.