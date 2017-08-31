Soccer

PSG Officially Signs Kylian Mbappe on Loan Ahead of Permanent, Massive 2018 Deal

an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain have officially completed the signing of hugely coveted Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe on an initial season-long loan, with an obligation to buy next summer in a permanent deal rumoured to be worth up to €180m.

The 2018 fee is set to make 18-year-old Mbappe the second most expensive player of all time behind only Brazilian superstar Neymar, who he will now be able to count among his team-mates in Paris - and is back in his home city.

The deal will see Mbappe sign a four-year contract to 2022 at the end of the loan.

The teenager took French and European football by storm after a breakout campaign in 2016/17. He scored 26 goals in all competitions, six of which came in the Champions League, as Monaco captured a first French title in 17 years and made it to the semi-finals in Europe.

"It is with great joy and pride that I join the Paris Saint-Germain," Mbappe told PSG.fr.

"For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and to taste the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes," he added.

"I was seduced by the project of the club, it is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Along with my new teammates, I intend to continue my progression today while helping the team to achieve the very big objectives it has set itself."

Mbappe had inherited Monaco's number 10 shirt for the 2017/18 season, moving down from number 29. But with his expected departure now sealed, that jersey has already been assigned to Stevan Jovetic, a new arrival in the principality from Inter Milan.

